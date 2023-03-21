A TikTok video showing a lowkey marriage ceremony that did not make the couple spend much has got many talking

During the event, the bride took a cup of wine to her lover and knelt as a sign he was the one she chose

The man rewarded her with money as tradition demanded before the lady took him to her parents

A short video of a traditional marriage ceremony held in a family's compound has stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

In the clip shared by @freeman.co, the woman took some wine inside a cup to her lover in the presence of family members.

The bride knelt before the man she wanted to marry. Photo source: @freeman.co

Simple marriage ceremony with family present

She knelt before the man and presented the cup to him. After they both drank from the same cup, he placed some money inside it.

The lady held his hand and took him to her parents as they knelt for blessings. Many people praised them for organising a simple wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1900 comments with more than 26,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Man spent less than N50k on wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Gborienemi Mark-Charles II, revealed how he did not spend up to N50,000 to plan his wedding.

At a time when many want grand-looking wedding ceremonies, the man said his wife told him that he should be frugal when planning theirs as she does not want him to waste money.

A part of her words read:

"I don't want you to waste your money on bridal dresses, food, drinks, hall, decoration, and other unnecessary things."

Source: Legit.ng