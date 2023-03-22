A lady whose twin brother was getting married was called to declare if she supported him starting a family

Putting up a hilarious show, the lady acted as if releasing him would be so tough for her to do after years of being together

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said as funny as it seems, there is indeed a strong bond between twins

A short video showing the marriage ceremony of a man who is a twin has stirred massive reactions online.

During the traditional marriage, the groom's twin sister was called out to ask if she was ready to release her brother for marriage.

The twin sister spoke during her brother's wedding ceremony. Photo source: @alaga_ire_ayo

Twin sister makes many laugh during wedding

Everybody laughed as the lady gave a show as if it would be a tough decision for her. The MC (@alaga_ire_ayo) said she had to call the lady out because she understood the bond between twins.

Many people who watched the video narrated their related experiences when it came to twins.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments and more than 32,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Relationship talk with Lara said:

"This was my husband and his twin sis who actually happened to be the Kehinde too."

Olu-seikemi said:

"I go fess collect money before I agree."

user8414757374059 said:

"This mc is a spiritual woman, she understand the bond between twins."

Aramide said:

"I really wish my twin and I get married on the same day, but that gal has refused to be date any guy, she said I should go when I’m ready."

Tywande said:

"My twin brother cried ehn,we had to beg him before he released me."

teekahdynasty said:

"Seriously it not easy, my twin is saying my fiance must bribe him b4 he release me."

Eni_itan said:

"Omorh if dem no bribe me I no dey do oh."

Couple holds simple marriage ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video of a traditional marriage ceremony held in a family's compound stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

In the clip shared by @freeman.co, the woman took some wine inside a cup to her lover in the presence of family members.

She knelt before the man and presented the cup to him. After they both drank from the same cup, he placed some money inside it.

