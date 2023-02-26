A Nigerian woman identified as Rose has cried out on social media after being betrayed by her best friend

Rose shared Whatsapp messages the said bestie sent to her husband and this caused quite a stir on the net

In the leaked messages, her bestie sought to expose Rose for having two female children out of wedlock

A Nigerian woman, Rose, has exposed her best friend on social media for seeking to create problems in her matrimonial home.

Rose who is in an interracial relationship leaked Whatsapp messages her best friend sent to her husband.

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok expose, her bestie was telling her husband that the two kids in their matrimonial home were Rose's.

The said bestie went on to offer Rose's husband if he would like to meet up with her so more secrets can be leaked.

From the chats, Rose's husband did not give further reply to his wife's bestie after the first exchange of pleasantries.

Rose said she already informed her man that she has two kids out of wedlock and wondered what her bestie hoped to achieve.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

TEUD DEE said:

"Hmmm my dear run for your life don't even bother to fight with her just avoid her ok."

Flora Tochi said:

"Me nah my blood sister dey spoil my own name give my husband, nothing dey shock me again."

titilayo said:

"Betrayal of the highest order."

Ladycy027 said:

"I’m not sure if she is your bestie because if she is your bestie she will know your husband know about it already."

Sam Sammy Suke said:

"Married woman watin u dey use Bestie still dey do na small thing u don see."

Saturday is for peter obi said:

''Abeg no be this thing be our problem now.

"Now is about our future not family matters."

ifeomadosamor said:

"Una no dey hear make una stay away from friends but una no dey hear .I don’t have friends talk less of bestie."

Source: Legit.ng