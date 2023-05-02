A Nigerian man who vowed to marry his secondary school girlfriend has lamented bitterly over his ordeal

In leaked WhatsApp chats, the young man regretted getting into an agreement with his secondary school lover

According to him, he has been unable to move on with another woman ever since he signed the agreement with his former girlfriend

A young Nigerian man has lamented bitterly over his inability to get married to the love of his life.

According to the sad man, he took an oath with his girlfriend in secondary school to get married to her.

Man searches for secondary school girlfriend Photo credit: @Abdulrazaq Balogun, Anthony Asael/ Getty images, Dexterouz11/ Twitter

Source: UGC

However, their relationship ended but he has unfortunately been unable to move on with another woman ever since.

He cried that whenever he tries to be with another woman or even take her to the altar, something mysterious shatters their entire plans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The pained man took the case up to a pastor who advised him to find his secondary school lover and break the spell. Sadly, he has no idea where she currently stays.

Dexterouz11 shared the story and WhatsApp chat via Twitter with the caption:

"This guy in my area was madly in love with his girlfriend in secondary school and they had a serious agreement to marry only each other. Fast forward to today, they are not together again and this man has been unable to marry another lady.

"Whenever he wants to marry, something spoils it. He met a pastor and he saying he has to find the girl and break the agreement. Unless he will be frustrate for life. He has been searching for the girl and no way to find her. That thing you are planning to do with that girl u think u love, don't do it."

See the tweet below:

Lady searches for JSS2 classmate who loved her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, Peace Ighodaro, tweeted on Tuesday, February 14, in response to another post of a lady who said that the last time she celebrated Valentine's Day was in secondary school.

Relating to the person's experience, Peace said that her classmate, Funmilayo, who had a huge crush on her in JSS 2 bought Gala and Mountain Dew for her. She said Funmilayo perhaps bought the snacks with his savings as he was poor.

According to her, his father was a bricklayer. She stated that the boy's dad later died when he fell from a building. Due to his demise, he never returned to school. The lady is searching for the boy who showed her love years ago, asking him to DM her if he ever sees her tweet.

Source: Legit.ng