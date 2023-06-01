A young lady has shared her excitement with netizens after getting married to the love of her life

According to the young woman, she was in a relationship with a man who had another woman at the time

Out of love, she stayed by his side until he fell deeply in love with her and left the other girl to marry her

A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions online after revealing how she tied the knot with the love of her life

According to the young woman she fell in love with a man who was already in a relationship, but she was ready to fight for him.

Lady upgrades from side chick to wife Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram

Source: TikTok

She stayed with him and made him fall in love with her. Subsequently, he chased his other girlfriend and got married to her.

She narrated:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"In 2018, I wasn't the main babe but I was still sticking around because I couldn't let go. 2019 I earned your love and stole you completely from the main babe.

"We became inseparable and finally it led to marriage. We are already cruising as family. 2022 we got an addition to call us mum and dad."

Social media reactions

Magnustochi said:

"As far as he or she is not married, you can shoot your shot, but once they are married respect your sense and yourself."

Onyinzzz stated:

"Congratulations on your achievement. Best man snacher."

Creamqueen101 reacted:

"What is the moral lesson pls?"

Dthickqueen wrote:

"Still can’t wrap my head around knowing a man has a girl/wife and I’m still willing to date him like I value my dignity so much, Anyways good luck to the couple."

Favourite_eddy commented:

"Mtchewwwewww. with their yeye bleaching body."

Real_mr stated:

"That is not important abeg, please how much is bicycle in your area?

Swizyworldwide reacted:

"Moral lesson, never say never. To all the side chicks out there, keep fighting for what’s not rightfully yours. It may turn out to be yours someday."

Valerieasuquo added:

"You are even bragging. Don't call us when breakfast is served."

Watch the video below:

Lady celebrates being upgraded from cleaner to madam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant young woman has flaunted her baby bump online while sharing her unique love story. According to the woman identified as simplisauce on TikTok, she had a choice to either sell her body to men or became a cleaner after secondary school.

She chose to become a cleaner and after a few months, her boss fell deeply in love with her. The young lady subsequently got pregnant for him and her status got elevated to 'madam of the house'. However, she revealed that he hasn't married her yet. "From ordinary cleaner to madam of the house.

After secondary school, I was left with two options. Do ho0kup or get a decent job. I made a poor choice, started a cleaning job in this same house. 2 months into the job, oga started making passes at me. I thought it was man being a man. Little did I know it was God's hand upon my life."

Source: Legit.ng