A Nigerian lady has given her father a very strong warning to stop sending her messages about church and salvation

Trouble started when the man sent a rhetorical question to his daughter, asking her where she would be when she dies

The lady said her father is putting pressure on her and making her feel condemned through the messages he sends

A lady has told her father to steer clear and stop sending her messages about church.

In a leaked chat that has caused a stir on Twitter, the lady said her father is making her scared with the messages.

The chat posted on Twitter by @Postsubman shows that the man sent his daughter a message of salvation.

He said the lady was posting disturbing photos and exposing her body online and thereby embarrassing his family with her life choices.

He wrote in the chat:

"Stop this madness and foolish posts. They will take you nowhere good. Everything that is of great value is covered and not easily accessible."

He had asked her whether she thinks she will go to heaven or hell when she dies, but the lady got offended.

The man said his daughter should be aware that no one knows tomorrow and that death comes at any time.

Lady tackles her father in leaked chats

He went on to send the lady some audio messages about church and the Holy Spirit.

His daughter, however, got offended as she did not take any of the preachments lightly.

She said she is tired of her father piling her with condemnations and that what she wears does not define her value. She also said she does not aspire to be like her father.

See the full tweet below:

Reactions as lady tackles her father in leaked Whatsapp chats

@UnkleAyo commented:

"The father took 12 hours before he replied "thank you". Can't even imagine the thoughts running through his mind: from "I wish I had pulled out that night" to "thank God I have other children". Would have been better off being a plant dad, tbh."

@FotoNugget said:

"I hope she’s not the only Child he has, this is so disheartening."

