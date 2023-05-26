A hilarious clip of a bride’s younger sister having a hard time speaking Yoruba has gone viral on TikTok

The clip shows her younger sister who grew up in Britain trying to greet the audience in Yoruba

When she finally managed to say the greetings, the crowd cheered, recognising her efforts and determination

The younger sister of the bride struggles to speak Yoruba. Photo credit: @adelaid_york Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Yoruba in British accent

The video started with a little bit of camaraderie among two female MCs who were trying to crack some jokes and to make the audience feel at home.

The bride was invited to introduce herself which she did with a smile on her face in Yoruba.

She mentioned her name and then proceeded to say that she was the bride of the ceremony.

When it was time for her younger sister to do the same, she was asked to speak in Yoruba as though the MC knew she would struggle with it.

She appeared shy but decided to take on the courage to do so. She was not able to call some of the words perfectly but she did her best with it and the audience appreciated it.

Many social media users who watched the video found the video just as humorous and also congratulated the bride.

As of publishing the report, the video has garnered thousands of likes and a few comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@360closure beauty saloon reacted:

"This is fun family."

@olaponleogunsuada said:

"Chai is the accent for me."

