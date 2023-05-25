A funny video of a old woman singing for her husband as he prepared to go to work has gone viral on Facebook

In the video, the man was dancing as the woman continued to sing to him in her smooth voice

It was obvious that the husband enjoyed that moment as he was seen making different dance moves

A hilarious video of an elderly woman serenading her hubby as he got ready for work has surfaced on Facebook.

The wife’s calming voice made the man bust some moves, clearly displaying that he loved the musical treat as he showed off his dancing skills.

Wife hypes husband, makes him happy as he gets ready for work. Photo credit: Eketi Ette Source: Facebook

Wife sings for husband

The video has received more than 4000 views and thousands of likes and comments from Facebook users who praised the couple’s love and happiness.

The couple, who lived in Nigeria, must have possibly been married for long and understood that support is an integral part of a relationship.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Elizabeth Ijoma reacted:

"Awwww this is so beautiful to watch. They should be showing us this one o, not everytime nzogbu nzogbu."

Ayomide Nora Afehikhu said:

"Love exist here."

Boluwasefe Raji Muinat wrote:

"See me laughing, tell me how this daddy will go to work and be threatening everyone with sack letters here and there when he left the house so happy. l am so sure his day would be amazingly awesome."

Jonathan Amoo commented:

"l just dey here dey laugh…I love this."

Grace Abel:

"You must have gotten this your vibes from your parents. You can't have any marriage less than theirs oooh."

Ifeoma Egbo'

"Love this. How beautiful and refreshing to see!!! I love this."

Nancy Amenaghawon Phillips:

"This is beautiful."

Jealous daughter tried to come between old couple and failed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Tiktok video showing an old couple who are still in love with each other after so many years has caught the attention of people.

In the viral video, the husband was seated in a chair while the wife, who was standing, wiped his face with a cleanser.

The daughter who was behind the camera could be heard telling his mother to do it gently with love.

Source: Legit.ng