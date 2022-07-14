An interesting video has shown the moment an Oyinbo man entered Nigeria and embarked on an explorative tour of the city of Lagos

According to him, he was told prior to his arrival that the country is a dangerous place but said he wants to explore it anyway

He was seen at Elegushi Beach interacting with some locals and even speaking Yoruba language to an Hausa man

An interesting YouTube video shared by Sabbatical has shown the moment an Oyinbo man entered Nigeria for a tour.

In the video, the man was seen interacting with people at Elegushi Beach, Lagos, where he met some young men before going to eat Jollof rice at a restaurant.

The man enjoyed Jollof rice in Lagos. Photo credit: YouTube/Sabbatical and Getty Images/Osarieme Eweka.

Chilling at Elegushi Beach, Lagos

While some came to take pictures with him, others invited him to sit and chill with them on the airy beach.

But he also did something interesting as he spoke a few words of Yoruba Language and even used it to 'confuse' an Hausa man who does not understand the language.

Sharing the video, the man wrote on YouTube:

"Nigeria: It's the giant of Africa, population-wise at least. But that's not what it's known for around the world. Scams, crime, kidnappings - that's what Westerners think of when they think of Nigeria. But I knew there was more to this country than that. There was jollof rice, for example. It was time to start my journey in the megacity of Lagos, at the (in)famous Elegushi Beach."

Watch the video here.

YouTube users react

Webothdo said:

"As a Nigerian, thank you for this. Every country has a bad side and a good side. I just hope the world see more of the good side Naija has to offer."

ヽ((◎д◎))ゝcommented:

"I love Nigeria very much. I want to travel one day. Kisses from Greece brothers."

Braulio Soto reacted:

"It's so great to see people's expressions when hearing a foreigner speak their language, it's a powerful gesture that immediately breaks down all barriers. Keep it up man, good stuff."

