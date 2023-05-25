A young man spoke to a few people on the street and asked them to name three countries that started with letter J

Many of the respondents were able to mention just two of the countries but could not mention the last one

Only one young man was able to mention three countries that started with letter J which are Japan, Jamaica and Jordan, he was awarded a Power Bank for it

A young man decided to test the general knowledge of some people on the street by asking them a simple question: How many countries start with the letter J?

He recorded their answers and posted the video on TikTok where it quickly went viral.

Respondents answer questions about countries that start with J.

Respondents struggled with third country

The question seemed easy enough, but many of the respondents struggled to name more than two countries that begin with J.

Some of the common answers were Japan and Jamaica, but the third one proved to be elusive for most of them.

The young man must have wanted to see how well people knew their geography and if they could recall some of the less popular countries in the world.

However, out of the handful of people he interviewed, only one young man was able to mention all three countries that start with J: Japan, Jamaica and Jordan. He was rewarded with a power bank for his impressive knowledge.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Veemah reacted:

"Why una no Dey do this thing when I Dey kwasu."

@DstarXchange said:

"Jamaica, Japan and Jordan."

@chelseapaige77 wrote:

"Got it immediately."

@ShettuSki commented:

"Is that not classic jester"

@Bello Adekilekun also commented:

"Jordan, Japan, Jamaica. Na all of them know Japan lol wowu."

@Princeofvawulence also reacted:

"I still don't believe u gave out that power bank."

