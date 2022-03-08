An Oyinbo man took a prime position at the O2 Arena, enjoying himself thoroughly at the much-talked-about concert by Davido Adeleke

The man was seen in a viral video singing loudly to one of Davido's hit songs titled "Fall" and he reeled out the lyrics including "Money fall on you"

The man's video has elicited wild reactions on the internet with many Nigerians sharing their views on the man's performance

Davido's O2 Arean concert may have come and gone, but the sweet ripples and memories are still very much here.

The latest of the aftermath of the show is a video of an Oyinbo man who attended the show and from all indications, enjoyed it thoroughly.

The Oyinbo man sang and enjoyed himself at Davido's O2 concert. Photo credit: Instagram/@davido and Facebook/GistReel.com

Oyinbo man sings Fall by Davido with an accent

The Oyinbo man was captured where he was singing and enjoying himself at the show. He sang along one of Davido's most popular songs, "Fall" reeling out the lyrics as if the song belongs to him.

The man sang very excitedly, showing that he was please by Davido's impressive outing at the popular arena.

Watch the video below:

Shor clip gets people talking on social media

When the video was shared on Facebook by GistReel.com, it elicited a lot of reactions from Nigerians and Davido's fans. Here are a few of the reactions:

Chukwudi Mary commented:

"See the way this white man is geniuely enjoying the show but our own people will come online to talk bad stuff that the show did not sell out, that the artist Davido invited are upcoming... we're our own problem in this country."

Popoola Ayotunde Adeife reacted:

"Congratulations to Nigeria and Davido, I pray we have good government in this country because Nigeria is full of talent. Not to talk of sports, Education, music, theater, different profession, I pray all mighty God look down to our dear country to heal our land and clear all dis bad government away."

Chizoba Ikedinma said:

"May God continue to bless Davido, may God unmerited grace be upon him. Amen. More Success sir."

Emotional moment singer's elder sister led prayers backstage

Meanwhile Legit.ng has previously reported that Davido's elder sister, Sharon Ademefun said some prayers backstage before the singer stormed the show.

Sharon flew to London to support her brother in the much-talked-about show.

She made sure everything was committed to the hands of God before the popular singer stepped out.

