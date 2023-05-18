Aso Ebi is a Nigerian tradition of wearing a uniform dress at social events, but some people find it expensive and exclusive

Ademola Adigun declined his friend’s birthday party invitation because he could not afford the Aso Ebi and felt it was not worth it

He suggested that celebrants should either gift the cloth to their guests or allow them to wear any color or style they wanted

Aso Ebi, the Nigerian term for a uniform dress worn by family members or friends at social events, is a common feature of many parties and celebrations in the country.

But while some see it as a way of expressing solidarity and identity, others find it a burden and a barrier to participation.

Man declines to participate in wedding because of high price of aso ebi. Photo credit: Google Pictures Source: Google

Source: TikTok

One such person is Ademola Adigun, who recently declined an invitation to his friend’s birthday party because she could not afford the Aso Ebi.

The cloth, which was chosen by the celebrant, cost a lot of money, a sum that Adigun felt was too high for her budget.

“I am not in the class you want at your party. The Aso Ebi price was a gate to control access,” he told her friend candidly.

His friend laughed off his remark, but Adigun was serious. He said that affordability is not the cost of an item but the cost to one’s pocket in comparison to other things.

“I have other expenses and priorities. I can’t spend that much on a cloth that I may not wear again. It’s not worth it for me,” he said.

Many Nigerians have expressed frustration and resentment over the rising prices and expectations of Aso Ebi.

Some have accused celebrants of using it as a means to raise funds or show off their wealth and status.

"I hate to sell or buy on wedding na by force I gree to sell gele and cap, told the person that budget should not pass 4k and 2k respectively. Me that wanted to tell everyone to wear white," Rahmatallah Awwal said.

So how can celebrants balance their desire for a uniform dress code with their respect for their guests’ preferences and pockets?

Adigun has a suggestion: “When you are choosing the cloth, and you want your friends to come, a great idea is to buy for all. Just gift them the material. That is the real class.”

He also said that it would be better if celebrants allowed guests to wear any color or style they wanted, as long as they were comfortable and happy.

“Great if you call color. Best if you just serve good food and drinks and let people wear jeans if that is what they feel comfortable in,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng