Owambe events are known for their vibrant energy, delicious food, and of course, stunning fashion. For many guests, choosing the perfect asoebi outfit is just as important as the event itself, and these seven ladies have definitely raised the bar when it comes to Owambe fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

From bold and colourful prints to intricate embroidery and statement accessories, these ladies have proven that there's no limit to what you can achieve with asoebi.

Photos of some asoebi styles. Credit: @snazzyrosie, @desireeiyorah, @mochelle_vogue

Source: Instagram

In this article, we'll take a closer look at their fashion-forward ensembles and discover what makes them so unique and eye-catching.

Whether you're looking for inspiration for your next event or simply appreciate gorgeous fashion, these seven ladies are sure to leave you in awe.

Asoebi look 1: Lady slays

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Asoebi look 2

Asoebi look 3

Asoebi look 4

Asoebi look 5

Asoebi look 6

Asoebi look 7

Wedding fashion: Guests show up in black for ceremony, video sparks mixed reactions

Wedding fashion in today's society continues to grow more daring, especially with colour choices.

A photographer identified as @stanlophotography shared a video from a wedding ceremony that has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the ceremony, which took place outdoors, saw guests on both sides of the aisles dressed in black ensembles.

Source: Legit.ng