A video of a bride and her asoebi ladies dressed in green has gone viral on social media

In the now-trending clip, the bride was seen in a black and grey stripe dress while her girls wore green

Many internet users who saw the video have commended the ladies for working with what they had

Weddings are special for the bride and groom, and while the glitz and glamour add colours to the event, the most beautiful memories are born from the people in attendance.

A bride and her girls made sure to slay for her special day, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

In the video posted by @asoebibella, the bride, dressed in a striped black and white ensemble with gold gele, was seen in front.

She did a little dance and showed off her beautiful regalia, after which the asoebi ladies, all dressed in uniform lime green outfits, took turns showing off their beautiful dresses.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on video of bride and asoebi ladies

precy_uchechi:

"They did it to their level of understanding...and it makes them happy ...abi?"

_atuma:

"That Aunty in glasses and black lace is getting the girls outta the trenches."

to_ur_c:

"I love that they did what they could do at their level and they tried to have fun while at it."

oluwatosin.idowu.1:

"I appreciate decent dressing any which way, they're beautifully covered."

thecla_o:

"Happiness can be found anywhere, in the littlest of things. Find your happiness."

zeeybyzaynab:

"Not everyone will be as woke and exposed as you they are happy and slaying as they know how to."

ruthdenzel:

"Happy people, so beautiful to watch. Contentment is such an expensive virtue we all need. I love."

lara.hussein22:

"Its like they have only one tailor in that community. He made sure to not repeat any of the styles."

