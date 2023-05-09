A wedding ceremony sparked mixed reactions on social media after guests showed up wearing black outfits

A video of the event went viral, sparking mixed reactions as some praised them for their fashion-forward approach

In other wedding stories, a beautiful bride dazzled in a two-tone green dress for her special day

Wedding fashion in today's society continues to grow more daring especially with colour choices.

A photography identified as @stanlophotography shared a video from a wedding ceremony and it has since gone viral on social media.

Photos of the wedding guests. Credit: @stanlophotography

In the vide, the ceremony which takes place outdoors sees guests on both sides of the aisles dressed in black ensembles.

The video also captures the couple and the bridal train in non-black ensembles, making them stand out at the ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions as guests dress in black for wedding ceremony

mykel_payne:

"Its a funeral too. Rip single life. Rip oloshos. Rip boys night out. Rip ladies man...and in most cases RIP happiness. May God give us our partner forever. Amen."

sheddyoflagos:

"My kind of wedding ……wearing black or red for a garden wedding is something beautiful to behold but trust Nigerians and their omini-knowing all sense."

oraybour:

"That's the dress code and it's beautiful for the event as they all sync well in the black uniform."

teggywales:

"Black is a color just as every other color. I do not believe any specific color determines anything, it’s a matter of preference. Black is my favorite color though."

barr.eseosa:

"Black is my favorite colour. My wardrobe is full with black outfits probably it’s because of my profession‍♀️ but don’t wear black to my wedding. T for thanks."

_lulugidi:

"Let's be honest, if you didn't see the caption, you'd have thought it was a funeral until they showed the couple. I don't like this idea, abeg. I prefer a colourful wedding."

abazee_productions:

"Black is golden."

4funcomedian:

"Na to use the opportunity do funeral join too less expenses.."

knight_john_hawkwood:

"They are mourning the wedding because they know it will not last."

"This is gorgeous": Reactions as bride rocks 2-tone green dress for her wedding

If there is something brides of today are doing right, it is definitely the bold fashion choices they make to ensure their personality reflects in their bridal dress choice.

One gorgeous bride, @ib.flora, has left internet users buzzing following a video of her wedding look.

Celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James, had the stunning bride looking radiant and unique in a two-toned green wedding dress.

