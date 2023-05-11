A clip of asoebi girls being given a mouthful of liquor by the bride at a traditional wedding has gone viral

Each asoebi lady waited for their turn as the bride ensured each one got served, quite to people's amusement

Some ladies threw their weight behind the bride's action, saying they would also do the same, others found it hilarious

Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging clip showing a Yoruba bride giving each of her asoebi girls a mouthful of liquor.

The bride held the bottle of the liquor which is reportedly Hennessy and poured it for the ladies one at a time.

She ensured each person had a mouthful. Photo Credit: @jidegoldalaga

Source: TikTok

A caption in the video explained that the bride's action was in a bid for the asoebi girls to get high so that their energies match that of the chairman of the occasion.

The incident caught on camera surfaced on TikTok and sent social media users into a frenzy, with some persons commending the bride.

Reactions on social media

Butterfieldxo97 said:

"Can’t be me cuz l go just find one room go sleep till d end of the party."

Sylvia Ray said:

"She is me and I am her , No room for dulling on my day."

Big Soze said:

"Me on my wedding day! Everywhere must scatta."

Brownsugarpoetrylounge said:

"All they makeup will suddenly start dripping… dark liquor make ya sweat… Beautiful."

Adebimpe said:

"Na wetin my friend do us on her wedding day be this. I saw my videos and was wondering if that was me removing my wig at a party."

Mama k said:

"She is me I am her we gaz high enter on the most high level."

Deymo Lee said:

"Omo if person see this girls on a normal dey dem go be OGBA."

