A video of a bride posing with her long train of asoebi ladies has gone viral on social media

In the video, the bride was dressed in a red velvet dress while her ladies dazzled in green ensembles

Several internet users who saw the video applauded the elegance of the bridal party

When it comes to parties, some brides know how to put the extra in Nigerian weddings.

A video of a bride and her squad has gone viral on social media, leaving many people impressed.

In the video, the bride looked radiant in a red velvet dress while posing for the cameras. Behind her were her numerous asoebi ladies dressed in stylish green ensembles.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of bride and her asoebi ladies

After watching the video, some netizens complimented the bride and her girls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

mhayfair:

"Some people get friends o, where I want see these number of friends from."

nancy4mama:

"If it’s more than 4 bridesmaids, count me out."

mzhijay:

"A well detailed wedding."

chiiwenduu:

"The bride and her gals are looking so beautiful."

"Tacky and Tasteless" - Fashion police drags asoebi lady over revealing outfit

When it comes to asoebi fashion, ladies tend to be as stylish, classy and as daring as possible. Sometimes, a little too daring - as is the case in a video currently making the rounds online.

In the clip, two asoebi ladies showed off their dance moves with what appeared to be one of the groomsmen.

While the dance wasn't out of place for a wedding, the dress design of one of the asoebi ladies left many people appalled and some, angry.

Viral video of Ghanaian asoebi ladies in modest looks impresses netizens

Some Ghanaian ladies have received applause from online fashion lovers after a video of them at a wedding went viral online.

In the video, the ladies who are part of the bridal party are seen sporting identical ankara/tulle dresses with blue headwraps.

The nature of their styles, which was mostly decent, caught the attention of asoebi fashion lovers who commended them for keeping the skin-showing to the minimum.

Source: Legit.ng