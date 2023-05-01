A Nigerian bride has become an internet sensation over her choice of asoebi for her traditional wedding

As against the norm of using friends or relatives, she settled for her siblings and got four of her sisters to do asoebi for her

Social media users celebrated the lady as her video surfaced on the net, with some vowing to take a cue from her for theirs

Whether it is a traditional or white wedding, many brides usually get their female friends or relatives to act as asoebi, but this was not the case for an Igbo wife-to-be.

In a video trending on TikTok, a beautiful Nigerian bride specifically chose to have her sisters do asoebi for her.

She used her five sisters as asoebi. Photo Credit: @tall_chi

Her four sisters flanked her on both sides as they all danced at the traditional wedding. The bride stood out in a fine native dress while her sisters wore matching attires.

While the ladies danced gracefully, a man stepped out of the crowd and sprayed them money. The video has stirred reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Bride uses her five brothers as bridesmaid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had used only her five brothers as bridesmaids.

The beautiful siblings could pass off for a revered queen flanked by her dogged knights who would not want to see her hurt. The lady's brothers wore cream-like outfits while she sported a dark green dress as they played their bridesmaid roles well.

Many ladies looked forward to doing the same thing for their own weddings, while others gushed over how the siblings looked.

Source: Legit.ng