A lovely video shared online has captured some asoebi ladies dancing with a bride under the rain

The ladies were getting set for the occasion when it suddenly began to rain, but they didn't let that deter them

In a touching clip, they all came out excitedly to dance and celebrate with the bride while getting drenched

Netizens have showered prayers on a group of asoebi ladies who spectacularly proved their love for the bride.

The ladies were present at the bride's traditional wedding when it suddenly began to rain heavily.

Despite the unplanned occurrence, the unbothered asoebi ladies stormed out in the rain to dance with the bride.

A video shared by @swatlove2 on TikTok captured them dancing sweetly under the pouring rain and getting drenched.

Social media reactions

@adaobi147 said:

"No matter what she will not feel bad that the rain spoiled her day because her friends were there for her even in the rain. Congratulations darling."

@yanchi330 commented:

"My baby is taken the rain think we will leave our friend but is a lie."

@big_frenzy45 commented:

"The asoebi girl really gat your back. Even in the rain. God bless them."

@adejohmartina reacted:

"God has already blessed your home with the rain of happiness, good health, happy home and you obtain favor from the almighty."

@sarchid632 reacted:

"The heaven showered her with everlasting blessings on that very day and Mother Earth too."

@akuabatadarlingbossbby25 added:

"What we call friends nor be for mouth see the way they are giving it vibesanyone who is not married there this year will pass them by amen."

Watch the video below

