A creative Nigerian man has stunned social media users with the lovely house he built from a container

Making judicious use of the sizeable interior, the man created different rooms and furnished them to taste

Social media users gushed over the container house but some feared its occupant might be in danger in the event of a rainfall

A Nigerian man identified as Nsofor Ifeanyi has shown off the lovely house he made from a container.

Ifeanyi, who specialises in making houses with containers, carried netizens through the process via a video he shared on TikTok.

Ifeanyi transformed a container to a fine house. Photo Credit: @nsoforifeanyi8

Source: TikTok

The clip started with shots of the empty white container and then followed up with pictures showing how it was furniture and the lighting work done in it.

Ifeanyi and his team ensured that different rooms were created in the container and also designed in a way that one can't tell it is a container house.

Ifeanyi urged netizens to engage his services for schools, clubhouses and home offices made from containers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Funmilola Da-silva said:

"I advice pol owing palmpay not o do this kind of house, dem go cease the house."

Big pints said:

"If rain start na to lodge outside Because if thunder near that iron container … you’re gone bro."

Queen Judie said:

"Very good If rain Dey fall you fit move your house go another place."

BECCA said:

"If light dey and rain dey fall thunder kon Dey strike nko?"

@queenvash said:

"I go just buy container for person land anyday the person come I carry my thing go next location."

Rush said:

"U fit go church on sunday, see say aboki don carry your house go scrap-yard."

deenalis138 said:

"I will like to do this so if I did not like the area again.

"I will be able to carry my house."

Man builds a fine house with containers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built a fine house with 11 containers.

A netizen named MBM shared the pictures on the Tell It All Facebook group as he gushed over the beautiful abode.

He noted that the house is well equipped. The pictures showed an abode constructed by a really creative fellow. Containers were stacked on each other to form a storey building on a piece of land.

Its interior had standard household furniture and fittings as well as upholstery. It was also noted that the house had different rooms and had power.

Source: Legit.ng