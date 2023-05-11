A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate buying a new bed for her room in grand style

She arranged the mattress in the corner of her room and refused to remove the nylon that came with it

Mixed reactions have trailed a video that showed how she danced for joy over her achievement

A Nigerian lady identified as Gifty has excitedly announced that she bought a new mattress for her room.

Gifty celebrated the purchase via a video on TikTok, noting that "a win is a win irrespective of its form."

She danced excitedly.

Source: TikTok

In the funny video, she placed the bed in the corner of her room, and put a bedspread on it and pillows.

Gifty then jumped on it after she drank water while standing on it.

The young lady refused to remove the nylon as she danced before the bed to Victony's Soweto remix.

Many people celebrated with the lady for her win.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

blesyn79 said:

"I still don’t get how you guys are able to sleep without removing the nylon..omo I won’t be able to ..heat no go gree me."

Zuweira said:

"This is me now, come and see how I Dey jump on this bed like I never see bed before."

Mirabiz collection said:

"That nylon no dey disturb you? I can't sleep comfortably on bed with the nylon."

Young Sureboss said:

"Na mat u dy sleep b4?and AC dy ur room."

Isaac Ferdinand said:

"Bad make you happy like this.

"Congrats Sha make God give you hux."

Raven said:

"God wey do am for you go do am for me too."

Jennifer said:

"Am doing this soon. I need a new bed."

rejoicejoseph21 said:

"Don't ever bring a guy to live with you baby girl okay."

Woman celebrates buying new bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had celebrated buying a new bed.

In a tweet, user @LeratoRSA revealed that she had been sleeping on the floor for five months before she managed to afford to buy a bed.

“This year has been bad to me, there's finally some light. Ngiyabonga thonga no thixo . The echo will now be better,” @LeratoRSA added.

Source: Legit.ng