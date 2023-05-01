A video of an aunty spraying thousands of dollars on his brother has gone viral on TikTok

In the trending video, the man was seen dancing as he knew how to while the aunty continued to rain dollars on him

The aunty who appeared to be filled with happiness that her brother was finally marrying expressed it by gifting him with a lot of money

A rich aunty surprised many people with her show of love to her brother who was marrying his chosen bride.

In the viral video, the aunt could be seen throwing thousands of dollars at his dancing brother, affirming that she enjoyed his dance.

Rich aunty sprays money

At the beginning, the aunt held onto wads of cash which may have been in thousands of dollars. At every moment she had exhausted the bundle of money, she would unwrap another one as many watched in awe.

Many social media users who watched the video could not believe their eyes as many observed that despite the harsh economy, there are still people who are rich enough to follow the steps of the aunt in Nigeria.

As of publishing the report, the video has generated 1,000,000 likes with more 1,000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng put together some of the reactions below:

@Menae reacted:

"Auntie said NOW EVERY BODY BACK THE FAWK UP."

@afrlc_.Anna said:

"She had a whole duffel bag.."

@DanlAKA wrote:

"Auntie said broke ppl back up."

@morguen commented:

"Forget the money l just know this women is a whole vibe to be around."

@TarotGlrl commented:

"She's definitely passing down the abundance to him! Pure energy! It's deeper than just Money!"

@JackleVonTeese also said:

"It's not even about the money it's just the culture behind this. She is abundance and she is passing down that spirit/energy to him. It's deeper!"

Source: Legit.ng