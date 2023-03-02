A Nigerian lady was surprised when the same niece she sent N10,000 for ice cream started disturbing her with messages

In WhatsApp audio messages, the little girl said the money her aunty sent was used for another purpose by her mother

Many Nigerians who listened to the girl's message said she was funny and they would like to see what she looked like

A Nigerian lady, @juli_osab, shared a video with her niece's audio messages after she asked for money for ice cream.

The lady who revealed she gave her the sum of N10,000 for that purpose was surprised when the girl returned with complaints. She said her mother had spent the money and refused to give her.

Kid reports mum using WhatsApp audio messages

In the WhatsApp messages she sent her aunty, the kid revealed that her mother had "eaten" the money. She said her mum did not buy the ice cream and cake for her. The girl implored her aunty to get the ice cream herself.

Many people who heard the messages in the short video could not stop laughing at the funny voice of the lady's little niece.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 36,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Peace said:

"Haaa today she called you aunty oo and she even added good morning ma because of ice cream."

Call Me Mna said:

"My mum did not kno road to buy it."

user3841548430248 said:

"This is serious all mothers should gather here, so we don't know where they sell ice-cream."

emahfury said:

"Abeg post this small wahala for us Abeg."

Bintmustapha2323 said:

"Mummy no try na, abeg buy the ice cream."

Sailorsmind88 said:

"I swear this is the funniest thing I've heard since the beginning of this year."

