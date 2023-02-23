A Nigerian lady whose four-year-old nephew just got a phone shared how her WhatsApp was filled with messages from him

The nephew sent many audio messages in seconds to ask how she was and why she did not respond to him

Many people who watched a video of the messages found it funny that the boy even requested airtime

A Nigerian lady (@efebenedicta) has shared a video that captured how her nephew, who just got a smartphone, has been disturbing her WhatsApp.

A video of her WhatsApp she shared showed many audio messages the boy bombarded her app with.

A boy disturbed his aunty's phone with messages. Photo source: @efebenedicta

Source: TikTok

Boy in WhatsApp conversation with aunty

In his first set of messages, the nephew asked her how she had been doing. In another audio message, he wondered why the lady has not been online to reply to him.

A last set of his audio messages had him asking the lady to send him a recharge card. The lady is tired of all his pestering. Many said they would have blocked him if they were his aunty.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4000 comments with more than 72,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mideprints said:

"This is literally my lil bro this boy carry my phone go WhatsApp Dey tell my friend I Love you baby talk your own."

emmanuella said:

"Wen I get 15k likes I will get back."

ladyq237 said:

"You go send card tire just wait."

user7061297257521 said:

"I go just block am no be and u go do WhatsApp our relationship na buscuit and sweet relationship."

AbikeShugaa said:

"You are just getting started. I wonder who is teaching them."

Iron Lady said:

"My junior ones if they hold phone you go delete 120 pics."

mountainracheal said:

"The card part even telling you the network. I love him already."

Source: Legit.ng