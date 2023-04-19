A little boy caused quite a stir as he drove his little car into a church wedding to deliver a message to the couple

The kid showed great driving skill as he maneuvered the roofless car and drove it across the long walkway to give the couple their rings

Many people who watched the video commended the boy's reversing skill and appreciated the whole concept

A kid drove his roofless little car into the venue of an ongoing church wedding to deliver rings to the couple.

In a viral TikTok video, he appeared at the entrance and made his way across the long walkway without a collision.

The kid drove his ride into the church wedding. Photo Credit: @clementbarakaclem

Source: TikTok

On getting to where the couple stood with the priest, he got out of the car and presented them with a package containing their rings.

Immediately after he completed his assignment, the kid got back into the car and left the venue in reverse mode.

His driving skill was top-notch as he didn't collide with anyone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

deborahchambula1 said:

"I want to have the courage for this boy despite all those people he managed to make the reverse simple.. well done boy."

Ade-Taofik said:

"Wow. Even elderly people driving are not confident when reversing. Great kid."

kalisha said:

''The reverse is proof that he ddnt buy his license."

mugisha Roberto rodri 01 said:

"The one with de car remote was so good at reversing I came in peace."

Speters M M said:

"The boy is good can control stearing wheel n reversing."

Wallace M said:

"Wow..its the boys confidence for me."

Victor Omondi said:

"It's not about the ring or wedding here, but it's for the reversing skills for me."

sweet_queeen71 said:

''Yes am lookin at the reverse 4 real this is lovely."

Source: Legit.ng