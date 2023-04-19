Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of a happy couple having a nice time with themselves

Not minding their environment, the couple in casual clothes danced, hugged and even kissed before a mud house

Many people gushed over the love the couple share, describing their actions in the clip as true love

A video of a couple having fun and enjoying each other's company before a mud house has gone viral on TikTok.

With smiles on their faces, the lovebirds danced, hugged and kissed while sporting casual outfits.

They played love. Photo Credit: @earthquakekisaka1

Source: TikTok

The couple's video has amassed one million views, with many people gushing over their love which is tagged 'ideal' or 'true' love.

A look at their page showed that the couple occasionally record clips of themselves in humble areas for their growing followers. Their TikTok page, @earthquakekisaka1, has over 157k followers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Perrie said:

"They moved from the forest now closer to the bed we getting there."

Steve Benz007 said:

"If you want to know how your grandparents were dating, this is how it was."

Queenie said:

"I need this kind of love laa."

mavisyevu45 said:

"I pause at where he was going to kiss her to read comments."

_iamchaeofficial01 said:

"Guys this is true love ryt here."

lizug45 said:

"Have you realised the man is always on the same clothes."

user1988912842365 said:

"To us who are still single the pressure is getting worse."

nothandodipuka said:

"Even the chickens are crying in the background they are tired."

Source: Legit.ng