A best man surprised many people at a wedding ceremony as he employed a drone to bring in a wedding ring

The wedding guests could not stop looking at the device in the air before it landed on the best man's palm

TikTokers who reacted to the video said that the best man made the wedding entertaining for people

A short video showing a best man using a drone to bring in a ring for a groom has got many people laughing and praising him online.

When it was time for the best man to get the ring, a drone flew into the church venue, and the man spread his hand as the device landed.

People praised the best man for his deed. Photo source: @ova_izzy

Source: TikTok

Best man used drone at wedding

While the drone was in the hair, many wedding guests in the church whipped out their camera phones and recorded the moment.

Nigerians who watched the video said that the best man went to a great extent to make the wedding beautiful.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 67,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user5527266650878 said:

"I tap into this blessing."

joky said:

"All this doesn't matter but a happy home."

Legend said:

"Honestly, some stuffs are just unnecessary."

Francabrown18 said:

"All this things no matter for heaven."

Nnamani ozoemena said:

"Make the marriage last."

Franklin said:

"Me smiling like a mumu at my phone."

Amara Blessing446 said:

"Upon that they will still cheat on you, dey play!"

THE LOST BOY said:

"Me na portable go carry my own come with wahala wahala."

Source: Legit.ng