A Nigerian lady serving in the United States Army has sent social media into a frenzy with her video from one of their training

The viral clip showed the military personnel doing combat swimming without boots and with guns

The lady's hesitant dive into the pool and how she behaved in the clip left many people in stitches

A video from a combat swimming of United States Army personnel has got many people talking.

A Nigerian lady in the army, @egbodos, shared the clip on TikTok saying it was during the training she began to regret her life choices.

She hesitated entering into the pool. Photo Credit: @egbodos

Source: TikTok

In the clip, they all wore uniforms and were required to dive into the pool while holding their rifles and without boots.

When it got to the lady's turn, she hesitated and did not get in like others. She first stood for a while, then squatted before diving into the pool.

Her hesitant dive stirred mixed reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Moniefa said:

"That’s it? All u had to do was jump? Is this the shallow end or deep end btw? I thought you’d had to walk under water to the other side."

Maskman said:

"Combat swimming without boot yet you are afraid, so what if you have your boots, ballistic helmet, body armor and combat bag on?"

Kenneth Roddey said:

"Baby I don’t blame you every time they did this I was at sick call yeen bout to let me drown I don’t trust nobody lol."

darius said:

"Bro it’s not that hard to swim you got this you just gotta practice learning how to float."

CevynDaii said:

"It could be worse where they have to wear the full kit and be dropped off into the ocean."

