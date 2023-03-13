The exciting story of man who proposed to his woman in church with seven rings has warmed hearts

The lady, who was excited about the proposal, quickly said yes and stretched her hand for the rings

The lady was happy enough to shed tears of joy as many people surrounded the lovers to save the lovely moment

A Tiktok video of a man who proposed to his woman in the church with seven rings has generated a lot of attention for its unique approach.

In the viral video, the woman was singing to the audience not knowing that her boyfriend was about to propose to her.

Man proposes to girlfriend with 7 rings. Photo credit: @manneyg Source: Tiktok

Source: UGC

Surprised girlfriend sheds tears of joy

When she finally turned around and saw her boyfriend, she knew it could only mean one thing.

The man presented his lady with seven rings and eventually picked one among them to slot into her finger.

Unable to contain her joy, the woman covered her face to prevent people from seeing her tears of joy.

The lovers embraced each other and posed for the camera as many people surrounded them with their phone camera excitedly covering the beautiful moment.

As of this report's writing, the Tiktok video has gathered over 100,000 likes and 3232 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Itsmissfleur reacted:

"I'm screaming. Wow! There is a special anointing on this church for marriage. Not regular marriages but marriage that makes the devil mad! Congrats."

@naira_3 said:

"I love how Kingdom men continue to set the bar so high."

@Benitajadah commented:

"7 rings!? Hold up lemme get a kingdom husband real quick."

@cherié also reacted:

"Seven?! the game has changed."

@Missdemz1 also said:

"Why do l have tears in my eyes."

Watch the video below:

Young man proposes to lady on altar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by @iamcaritta has shown the moment a man proposed to his lover in the church in a most creative way while he was on the altar.

The man acted as if he was deep in prayer over the offering in the church. As he was praying, his fiancee was beside him. Unknown to her, some people already held a banner that read "Will You Marry Me?" them.

When the lady wanted to go back to her seat, she saw the banner and was confused. The man immediately went to his knees, and she clocked that it was her proposal.

