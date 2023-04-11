A bride made a thrilling and grand entry into her wedding venue using a structure made up of big balloons

Guests looked up in shock as the confident lady floated above them and into the venue like someone being dropped by a parachute

A stunning video capturing the bride's entrance has elicited mixed reactions on social media as many disapproved of it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A bride made a grand entrance to her wedding by arriving in a structure that is synonymous with a parachute.

In a trending video shared by @weddingfiesta on TikTok, the bride in a white wedding dress floated in the air thanks to the structure comprising multiple white balloons.

The bride made a grand entrance at her wedding occasion. Photo Credit: @weddingfiesta

Source: TikTok

Stunned guests looked up with some recording her with their phones as the lady sat confidently while she hovered and descended.

She blew kisses and waved at the cheering guests. The video has amassed over two million views with many people disapproving of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Tiktokfunnyman112233 said:

"Run my friend. Run like the wind. Run like you've never run before. Run like your happiness depends on it. Oops...too late."

unknown said:

"Just imagine all the balloons potting and u falling to the ground and breaking both ur foot could never be me."

Izzy said:

"Cute but with my luck I’d end up flying all over the place flashing people then crashing into tree just to tumble out of the tree then land on a kid."

Carla Matthews said:

"It’s different that’s for sure But I’d be scared of drifting away."

user3902128334766 said:

"Apparently someone cares more about attention than her own safety."

marva8669 said:

"Murphy's Law would show up and show out that day for me!"

ThalassOphileia said:

"Guarantee divorce in three years or less."

Mars said:

"Imagine she doesn’t want to get married soo she flies away with the balloons."

Newlyweds arrive in an excavator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a newlywed had made a grand entrance in an excavator.

A video shared by online user @yelownation on TikTok shows an excavator driving forward slowly before coming to a halt.

The driver lowers the raised excavator as it presents the bride and groom seated comfortably inside the earthmover “bucket” compartment.

The couple is seen smiling happily as laughs and cheers can be heard in the background of the clip.

Source: Legit.ng