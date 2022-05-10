A video of a bride and groom making a grand entrance at a wedding party has been circulating online

The footage shows a large excavator drive them in before lowering the earthmover compartment they were seated in

While the couple appeared quite content with their mode of transport, Saffas could not help but tease the unfamiliar entrance

Who needs to blow cash on a limousine or a vintage car when you have a heavy construction vehicle at your disposal when getting married?

A newlywed couple pulled up in a different kind of style after their wedding occasion.

Netizens were never ready for a bride and groom's extraordinary entrance. Image: @yelownation/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video shared by online user @yelownation on TikTok shows an excavator driving forward slowly before coming to a halt. The driver lowers the raised excavator as it presents the bride and groom seated comfortably inside the earthmover “bucket” compartment.

The couple is seen smiling happily as laughs and cheers can be heard in the background of the clip.

There is no doubt that these lovebirds made quite a grand and unique entrance to their wedding party.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Many netizens could not help poking fun at the video with witty and hilarious reactions.

Khanyi_KB replied:

“I want to be this extra if the opportunity to marry presents itself.”

user4Cassandra responded:

“It's really unique but it scared me at first I thought it was a coffin.”

Miss_Dee said:

“Gold Reef City.”

Emelia Sewela Thoka wrote:

“Baby don’t worry about transport I have it organised I want us to try something unique and you’ll see it on our wedding day” then boom.”

user3948065843526 remarked:

“The way they are soo chilled.”

Couple storm their wedding in a Keke Napep

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had arrived at their wedding in a Keke Napep.

Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Ovie Success who shared the story on Facebook said the groom, Mr Anointed Aboki, made use of Keke instead of borrowing a car.

Ossai stated that the couple's carriage left everyone amazed as it is uncommon in this generation.

Ossai added that the wife also deserves some praise for her understanding and not getting carried away by the opinion of people.

Source: Legit.ng