A talented young boy who shared an excavator he made out of cardboard has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, the boy showcased his invention showing how it works which has caught the attention of people

The excavator even though made from cardboard was able to take in some sand and then offload it in another area which is a testament to the boy's ingenuity

A young talented boy who invented an excavator with cardboard and tested it in a video has gone viral on TikTok.

In the trending TikTok clips, the boy showcased the excavator and to the surprise of many, the product was working excellently as he could pick sand and offload it in another location.

Young Nigerian produces excavator with cardboard. Photo credit: @inventor59 Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Cardboard excavator

The young boy is creative and has shown that he loved making things out of cardboard.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many social media users who saw the video were amazed at how realistic it looked.

The young talent appeared to be very proud of his excavator and decided to share it with TikTok users.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over a 1000 likes with more than 50 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below as shared by @inventor59:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@loulschldlebere5 reacted:

"More grace to u."

@getmynothing said:

"Where do you get parts from so I can make one too."

@vlctorlahgeorge wrote:

"Nigeria got talent."

@SUPREME commented:

"Wow this is so encouraging that's why we wanted. Peter Obi at least he would have looked into this great talent."

@Shell Stewart935 also reacted:

"Ok so you will own a toy company where you're from."

@THOMASjas

"Wow so perfect."

@Alejandropizanik also said:

"You deserve god opportunities so that your inventiveness can grow."

@Théophlle said:

"Hello bro. You need to be known...you are talented"

Talented nigerian boy constructs g-wagon and drives it around town

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that commendations have followed a TikTok video of a Nigerian boy who build a G-Wagon.

Kingsley Reigns Idoko, a TikTok user posted the video on Saturday, December 31 and he showed the boy driving the car around.

The young boy drove the G-Wagon into a compound and his family started hailing him for his technical prowess. The car which is painted black and made to look exactly like a 'G-Wagon' moved seemlessly without issues.

Source: Legit.ng