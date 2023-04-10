The story of twins who married twins in the United States of America and have been blessed with kids has gone viral on Instagram

The Salyers family as they are called were able to do the rare thing of marrying another set of twins even though they are also twins to the surprise of many people

They shared how they spent their Easter by going to visit their family during the Easter holiday as they took some time to take group pictures

A set of twins who married another set of twins were excited to be reunited with their family, especially their parents who they had not seen in months during the Easter period.

During the visit, according to People, the Salyers family as they were called were eager to show their parents their beautiful baby and the family caught up on all the news and recounted funny stories from when they were kids.

Time to catch up on memories

They also talked about their lives now and how happy they were. The parents were so pleased to see their daughters thriving and to meet their new grandson.

Easter was a special time for the family and they enjoyed getting together to celebrate. The twins were so grateful to have each other and their families to support them.

People Magazine shared their story on Instagram with the following captions:

"Brittany and Briana Salyers, who share an expansive country estate Smith Mountain Manor in central Virginia, are packing up their Volkswagen bus and making a three hour drive to a family ranch outside of Richmond, VÀ to spend time with an expected 60 relatives for Easter.The Salyers twins are in what's known as a 'quaternary marriage' - which happens when a pair of identical twins have married another set of identical twins. They all live together in Virginia with their sons (whom they are raising together) and they will be introducing their husbands to their extended family on the mother's side for the first time."

Many social media users who saw the twins were surprised that a twin could be as lucky to marry another twin.

@dalemacdonald25 reacted:

"ls it odd that they haven't met the family till now? There may be many reasons, just wondering."

@graciewelis said:

"Interesting how the kids look completely different but the twin parent sets look identical."

@themedevents wrote:

"The family lives 3 hours away and weren't at the engagement party, bridal shower, bachelorette party, rehearsal dinner, wedding, gender reveal, baby shower, birth of the children, sip and see, first birthday party, Christmas, Hanukkah, Thanksgiving? l just put it in perspective of events just because that's what I do."

@thyckums also said:

"Why does this feel creepy and codependent?"

@shacamreegowxo also reacted:

"i don't think it's weird that they haven't met the mom's family. im sure they've met each other's parents already. not everyone spends tons of time with their family, whether by choice or force. but PLEASE just stop dressing alike."

@auroraculpo commented:

"If they are two sets of identical twins and they have children then does that mean the cousins are siblings? (50% of the same dna)."

