A video that documented the story of two siblings who worked tirelessly to help their parents financially has gone viral on TikTok

In the trending video, the two boys could be seen explaining why they decided to help their parents as best as they could

The two boy washed cars for $0.5 and spent 12 hours daily doing this work in order to reduce the financial burden on their parents

An emotional video of two boy who love football and are inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has gone viral after a video of them helping their parents financially went viral.

In the trending video that was shared by, the boy narrated that they worked 12 hours daily to absolve their parents of some financial responsibilities.

Young boys wash cars to help parents. Photo credit: @ashiyaana.angels Source: TikTok

They love messi and ronaldo

The video also captured the fact that the boys are footballers who are also inspired by the top best players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Out of the generosity of the people who discovered them and shared their story, they have been given food and money that could last them for 3 months.

There were also plans to enroll them into a football academy to actualize their dreams of becoming footballers.

Many social media users who reacted to the video also expressed their appreciation to the people who donated money to help the boys and hailed the boys for helping their parents.

As of the time of publishing this report the video has garnered over 15,000 likes and over 500 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

@Zohal reacted:

"When ever I watch your videos makes me cry our poor country."

@Kassle said:

"Those innocent blue eyes make their lives easy for them. I can't imagine seeing my son working 12 hours a day."

@scaletrose wrote:

"Beautiful boys, life isn't fair in this world we live in, may Allah bless them."

@MaxlmusFird commented:

"They all have a beautiful eyes doing it. May Allah look after those beautiful boys. Thank you for this video, and looking after them."

@sportman1967 also reacted:

"Beautiful help."

