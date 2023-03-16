A video showing what appears to be a wedding rite has gone viral and elicited many comments on TikTok

In the video, a bride was seen as she used her mouth to lift a small cooking pot and put it on a fireplace

She also used her mouth to fetch water and poured it into the pot as if she wanted to cook a meal before the wedding

A bride has gone viral after she was seen in a TikTok video performing what appears to be a wedding rite.

In the 2 minutes and 12 seconds video posted by @debbyzimba, the bride and two other women were on their knees.

The bride knelt down and used her mouth to pot a small pot on fire. Photo credit: TikTok/@debbyzimba.

Source: TikTok

They knelt before a fireplace which had firewood and fire on it. The first woman demonstrated how to lift the small pot using her mouth.

Following the example, the bride picked up the empty pot with her mouth and placed it on the fireplace.

She then also used her mouth to hold a cup which she used to fetch some water and pour it into the pot.

What the bride did appears to be part of her wedding rites or a demonstration of how she will cook for her family as a cultured woman. This is not confirmed, and the place where the video was recorded is not yet known.

It has, however, gone viral on TikTok and elicited more than 3000 comments from young people who have many things to say about the scene.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@brendafrancis577sugar said:

"Please where is this so I will not fall in love go to that side oo."

@princessfeargod1 commented:

"Nawah o! Some people culture just dey off me."

@lady affluent said:

"What if the wig catch fire?"

@Vickywine Heartb asked:

"So this means incase you're sick and you can't use your hands then, you have to cook for your family like this"

@user7782207026467 said:

"Chere are my people of 256 come see marriage ceremony."

Source: Legit.ng