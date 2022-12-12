A Nigerian lady has posted screenshots of the first chat she had with the man who is now set to marry her

The lady named Ugo made a tweet on Saturday December 10 detailing how she was the one who DMed her man first

Two years after that 4:20am Whatsapp conversation, Ugo and her man are now officially engaged to be married to admiration of netizens

A Twitter lady who DMed a man on Whatsapp around 4:20am in 2020 is set to get married to the same man.

In a Twitter post she made on Saturday, December 10, the lady named Ugo said she got her man's number in a Twitter Whatsapp group.

Ugo and the man have got married after they chatted on Whatsapp. Photo credit: Twitter.com/@Ugofy_.

Source: Twitter

Ugo said the man looked handsome and she decided to try her luck by messaging him very early in the morning.

Whatsapp conversation leads to marriage proposal

To her surprise, he replied without delay and from then on, their relationship waxed strong despite ups and downs, until when he popped the question.

Interestingly, Ugo said she was in Borno state undergoing her one year mandatory National Youth Service when she met her man on Whatsapp.

Ugo redeploys to Enugu for her NYSC

She redeployed to Enugu where he was so as to be closer to him, but she described this as a very risky decision. But everything has turned out just fine.

In her excitement, Ugo has adivised other ladies to also send messages to men if need be.

Ugo said:

"A few years down the line, he popped the question and I said the heartiest yes I have ever said.

"I'm just glad I get to do life with my best guy. Moral of the story: Send that text Sis."

See her full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@CollinsObekp said:

"My story is almost like this, just that ours happened within a shorter time. By the way, I'm just returning from seeing her off to the park after our honeymoon. Started from a comment section on a Facebook group. Congratulations to you two."

@lisaoleka said:

"I have been reading plenty on this app o.. Las las my husband could be here."

Source: Legit.ng