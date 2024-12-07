A Nigerian lady has announced to her followers on social media that she would finally be getting married to her baby daddy

According to the wife-to-be, she met the man during her junior West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination

She took a swipe at her mockers, saying she would finally become a wife and not the baby mama she was tagged

After nine years, a lady is set to marry a man she met during her junior WAEC examination.

The lady, @styledbylucy1, excitedly announced her forthcoming marriage on TikTok and posted her pre-wedding pictures.

She already has three children for the man. Photo Credit: @styledbylucy1

Source: TikTok

In another post, @styledbylucy1 revealed they have been together for nine years and she gave birth to three kids for him.

She thanked God for making it happen and shamed her mockers, saying she would no longer be regarded as a baby mama but a wife.

She said the wedding is on December 15. Words on her TikTok video read:

"After 9 years and after 3 kids God made it happen.

"Where are my mockers, I'm now wife officially not baby mama like you called me.

"Be my guest Dec 15."

People celebrated with the mother of three.

Watch the video below:

People celebrate the bride

nwachukwu Joyce said:

"Wow congratulations am next in Jesus name amen amen amen amen amen amen amen amen."

mercymax1010 said:

"I tap from this blessings mother of two very soon but never do anything but d man is one in a million I never loose hope God w do mine soon 🙏congratulations ma."

loveeveresther3 said:

"Am getting married this month to the guy I met where I went to buy food 💃💃congratulations my love."

Peacemaker 😒 said:

"Congratulations I got married to the guy I met during waec lesson."

Itz_jennifer⚡️⚡️ said:

"You look absolutely stunning 😍 baby your hand work will go places amen."

Ify diapers 😇🔥🥰😎 said:

"I got married to the man I meet when I was 19, when I was about entering the University , now we have 3 amazing kids."

mikeblessingmike1 said:

"And we be go school together I no see man."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had narrated how he married his JSS3 mate who he used to add to the list of noisemakers.

Man marries his secondary schoolmate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had married his secondary schoolmate 16 years after they graduated.

The man, Ibibio, by tribe, revealed that their talking stage started years ago when they were in JSS2.

He further revealed that she was in JSS1 and he in JSS2 when they began to know each other. Akpan added that they were new students in their junior secondary school back in 2007.

Source: Legit.ng