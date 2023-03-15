An inspiring story of a lady who was diagnosed with Guilian Barre syndrome seven months ago has trended on Tiktok

In the video, the lady could not walk properly after she was diagnosed but was determined to regain her natural mobility, and she eventually did

She noted that she could now run and walk properly in just seven months which was rare because people in her condition often take two years to achieve a similar result

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The profoundly inspiring story of a lady diagnosed with Guillain Barre syndrome, which stopped her from walking, has gone viral on Tiktok.

In the video, the lady shared the step-by-step process that led to her surprising recovery within seven months.

The lady walks again with her legs after being diagnosed. Photo credit: @eyesaiva Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

She started using a machine to walk but then began making baby steps as her treatment process continued daily.

Determined to recover

Not long, she was able to start walking but still could not do it accurately as she was still recovering.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady also included her final recovery stage in the video, where she was all smiles while walking in her natural state.

She captioned the TikTok post thus:

"From a machine walking for me to running by myself on a treadmill at the gym it as been a JOURNEY! Watching these clips I'm reminded of not only how fast time flies but also God's healing power. Guillain Barre Syndrome recovery can take up to 2 years is what I was told and yet herel am 9 months later strutting up and down. Shoutout to the amazing people at the @shepherdcenter! They're changing lives daily over there. And thank you to my friends and family for the consistent prayers and support. If you haven't heard already @ayaeventsco is back to being full service again offering wedding and event planning, coordination, AND decor service. Check out our website ayaevents.com to get started. I'm also offering 20% off until the end of the month."

Social media users react:

@godbodyheru reacted:

"You are amazing."

@eduardo_mchng1 said:

"This is what I wished for Joe years ago."

@ilovegoodfrenchiefry wrote:

"I am so proud of you."

@jemeemar also commented:

"Heart melted when I saw her on heels."

Pastor heals sick woman at polling unit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian preacher, Pastor Paul Enenche, has got a lot of people talking on social media over his alleged miracle at a polling unit.

On February 25, 2023, many Nigerians trooped out of their homes to participate in the electoral process, but Paul Enenche reportedly did more than vote at his polling unit.

In a video posted on Instagram by his daughter, Deborah Paul Enenche, her father was seen laying hands on a sick woman wearing a neck brace.

Source: Legit.ng