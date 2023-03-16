A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase where she finally ended up in her house-hunting exercise

According to the lady, she recklessly spent N130k she was given to get a self-contain for herself and her twin

Giving a tour of the N20k per year single room she got, the lady lamented over its current condition

A Nigerian lady has cried out over the state of a N20k single room she got in Anambra state.

The lady said that moving into such an abode was not the initial plan, but it became he last resort after she spent N130k she was given to get a self-contain for herself and her sibling.

She spent her house rent of N130k. Photo Credit: @stinagatty

Source: TikTok

She said it still beats her imagination as to how she spent the money. The only thing she remembered was using part of it to fix her phone problem.

In a TikTok video, the lady showcased her bed, flatscreen TV, pillows and some household items that were conveyed to her new abode via a tricycle.

She gave a tour of the dusty small room which has a kitchen and rest room entirely out of the room.

She lamented about how she would cope in such a place.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Cindy-rude said:

"Nawaooh is scary is people leaving their?"

belladiva98 said:

"What happened to ur fomer apartment?"

use goldenchild king ot. said:

"Seriously? God will help you don't worry."

CHans said:

"And you get mine come online to say you don’t know how you spent 130k. I guess whosoever gave you the 130k will be clapping for you."

mimicashmelanin said:

"This is me spending my school fees and rent fee without having single akant for it I ended up in trenches."

starkidnorbert said:

"They just need someone to be living there, they can even tell you to live for freee. That's the same way i put a student to stay in my village house."

Jae said:

"This house is not bad o and trust me you will enjoy the peace that comes with this kind of environment."

Source: Legit.ng