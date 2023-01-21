Pictures of a wedding gown a Nigerian lady put up for sale have stirred mixed reactions on social media

The white wedding dress which comes with a veil and an underskirt was slapped with N12k price tag

Netizens passed funny remarks about the wedding gown, with many hilariously tagging their friends to check it out

A Nigerian lady has put up her white wedding dress for sale at a price of N12k.

The lady identified as Ozioma Maryann Nnaji advertised the dress in Rant HQ Extention Facebook group chat and gave her location as Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

She wants to sell it at N12k. Photo Credit: Ozioma Maryann Nnaji

Source: Facebook

Ozioma said that the wedding gown is in perfect condition and was used only once. She shared pictures of the dress' veil and underskirt

According to the lady, the wedding dress is 6/8 in size and has enough space.

Mixed reactions have greeted the lady's post as many netizens passed funny remarks over its look.

Social media reactions

Mhiz Dorcas said:

"Car-lu David God abeg ohh."

Helen Ezemba said:

"Dress for ghost..."

Ikike James said:

"Dead person dress wey I dey sow kuku set pass this one cause nah lace and bridal e dey be all through... wetin be dis nah.

"Shea person bin wear this one do wedding ni."

Pretty Eve said:

"Na deeper life wedding gown b dis na."

Loveth Fedrick said:

"Some of u condemning the gown so it's until u opened ur cleavage dats when its perfect ?

"Or if the back is open dats when it will be perfect to wear.

"This wedding gown is perfect for a decent lady to wear nd wed i don't see anything wrong with it.

"In our mother's time this dress is even too open based on the net on the hands."

Chinyere Grace Ugbogu Eyo said:

"Maryjane Banks you know say na this year you go wed ba, oya come collect your wedding gown I don pay for am, na part of my contribution be this."

Ijeoma Ojebo Izah said:

"This gown dey like wetin ghost for Nigeria film take dey appear,I suggest you sell it to those movie producers they can use it as one of their ghost wear costumes."

Lady puts up her engagement ring for sale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had put up her engagement ring for sale after cancelling her wedding.

After it became clear that the wedding will not hold, she proceeded to Facebook to advertise the expensive Tifanny piece.

The 1.0 carat diamond ring was put it up for $18,500, an equivalent of about N8 million which is lower than its original price.

The Australian woman has however worn the ring for some time, which may be why the price is lower.

Source: Legit.ng