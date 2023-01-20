Voila Haute Couture recently posted a video of one of their designs and it has gone viral on social media

In the video, the model dressed in a high-neck dress with ruffles is seen posing on a doorframe

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

A bridal fashion house decided to do something different for one of its promotional shoots and it has elicited some pretty hilarious comments online.

Voila Haute Couture shared a video showcasing one of their designs and it involved a rather fit model.

In the video, the model is seen in a bedazzled high-neck dress with a ruffled flounce.

Another interesting thing is how she positioned herself elegantly across a doorframe.

Check out the video below:

Internet users have react to the video of the biral themed shoot

jirowilliams:

"Hopefully a spare leg is waiting at home."

_myfridaythoughts:

"What in the Spider-Man is this? On top photo shoot?"

olaniikemii:

"So I can fall down and break leg before the wedding day?"

official_anitajames:

"Small photoshoot we dey manage, e reach your turn you turn am to spiderman movie."

ikeoluwa_av:

"Nahh…I cannot break my back because I want to get married…toorrr."

mz_buube:

"let me tell you something! I dislocated my ankle walking down the stairs in October and I’m still in recovery. How do I now want to explain to my mother and my husband that I feel down while climbing wall? Wall? Ahhhh, it’s not me that will use my hand and open door for the devil. Any picture that can’t be taken with me sitting or standing is not in our good Lord’s plan for my life."

avil_oma:

"If I do this one, make my man ready climb tree."

chinyereabang:

"So beautiful and it shows off the dress nicely ❤️"

