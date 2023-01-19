A lady recently left social media users cracking up with laughter after posting what her tailor did to her

According to the video, she had wanted a feather embellished two-piece as seen on BBNaija star, Liquorose

However, the version her tailor replicated was not up to standard and has left many people reacting with mixed feelings

A while ago, Medlin Boss got some Nigerian superstars dressed in her designs and one of them was Liquorose.

The Big Brother Naija star draped her curves in a white two-piece set with feather cuffs. And it appears one of the first recreations is out.

Photos of Liquorose and a lady in a similar look. Credit: @liquorose, @krakshq

A lady shared a video of what her tailor recreated for her using the dress as inspiration and it has left many people amused.

While Liquorose's outfit featured a rich amount of feathers, hers appeared scanty.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's dress order

aimee_akpan:

"At least she has what she can sleep in since the cloth did not cloth as expected."

3ggalee:

"E remain glove, white socks and he lives in me"

tory.vitalis:

"Only the feathers alone cost a lot!,How much did you pay your seamstress ?!!!!!!!"

official.innocentia:

"They gave her Fly away peter fly away paul "

ifeoluwahaven:

"Right from the “what I ordered”, I already knew she was definitely going to get rubbish and ingredients ."

mamash_exclusive:

"The feathers on Nancy’s outfit is NOT CHEAP. That stuff is about N2,700 PER YARD and it’s very light, not full at all. So imagine how many yards/packs they used to achieve this look. When you want to order something, price is important abeg. This one wey tailor do you now no pass 20k "

charmingbysophieharvey:

"Be like them use real feather for you oSorry dear."

fabulouslychicky:

"Ostrich feathers that are so scanty when you buy just a yard..... you would be needing about 20yards if not more to achieve this....... how much you pay abeg????...... cos a yard is 2k plus."

vivicata_:

"In this case nothing like tailors bad, when tailor tells you this cloth is 80 or 100k u go shout, the feathers are clearly different, per yard of the original feather is 2700 u need like two packs which is 54k to achieve that but no your total budget is 30k and you’re insisting. Enjoy your outfit ma, this is working according to budget."

diamonde:

"This is what happened to me and convinced me to pay the original designers and not my tailor to make it for me."

olaayodavid:

"Just dey fly. You don get wings."

Lady who wanted Ini Dima-Okojie's stylish fit ends up with funny-looking dress

The year has barely gone anywhere and it appears tailors and online vendors are still out here serving 'breakfasts' to their clients.

Peace Wuraola was the latest to fall victim to fashion disappointment and she has shared her experience online.

The Instagram content creator posted a video in which she shared the dress she wanted and what she received instead. The dress as seen on actress Ini Dima-Okojie is a green knee-length dress with pleated gathers on the sides.

