A lady who called off her wedding has placed the N10.2 million engagement ring for sale.

After it became clear that the wedding will not hold, she proceeded to Facebook to advertise expensive Tifanny piece.

The young lady called off her wedding plans and put up the ring for sale at N10.2 million. Photo credit: High End/Facebook and Tommaso79/Getty Images.

The 1.0 carat Diamond ring is put it up for $18,500, an equivalent of about N8 million which is lower than its original price.

The Australian woman has however won the ring for some time, which may be why the price is lower.

I do now I don't, she says

Sharing the advertisement on Facebook sale, the woman said she was letting go of the nice piece for obvious reasons.

She wrote:

"Selling this for obvious reasons. I do, now I don't.

"Compare to current Tiffany pricing of a 1.0 Carat ring at $23,600, I am letting go of this beauty at $18,500. Condition is close to brand new - never worn much.

"Sorry no receipt as I didn't buy it obviously. Bank transfers only."

Social media reactions

Some people have asked her to immediately return the ring to the owner as the wedding has been called off and she had no right to it.

However, some people said it is her ring since it is considered a gift from the man.

They say it is completely fine if she decided to sell what has been given to her.

