A Nigerian lady has sent social media into a frenzy after revealing the underwhelming decoration she got for her traditional wedding

The newly wedded shared a clip showing what she had ordered versus the disappointment that cost her N110k

The unhappy lady has revealed how her father's advise prevented her from making a fuss about the poor decoration

A newly wedded bride identified as Reginal Bella has revealed why some interior or wedding venue decorators won't make heaven.

Bella took to TikTok to reveal the poor decoration that was done for her traditional wedding despite that she paid the decorator N110k.

She was hugely disappointed. Photo Credit: TikTok/@reginalbella

She showed in a TikTok video a fine wedding venue, revealing that it was what she ordered. Next, she posted the poor decoration she got as she lamented over its look.

She told a netizen that she didn't make a fuss because of her dad.

"My sister because of my dad I nor fit talk oh he say make I leave everything for God."

Some netizens took to the defense of the decorator, saying the amount the lady paid was not deserving of something better. Bella fired back at them:

"One hundred nd ten thousand no be better money.

"The money nw one hundred nd ten thousand I give am 100k advance remaining 10k where I for do bad."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Symply_Peaches said:

"I’m sorry sis, but the amount you paid can’t get you a good decoration in this 2022, the vendor tried for the deco he/she did for you for the price."

queen_esther said:

"My dear your own still fine,mine collected 450k and did absolutely nonsense like say Na 80k decoration."

Queen flourish said:

"Stop asking how much u pay,decorator suppose no how much he go take cover the event na wtin them demand she pay if the nor reach she go talk than this."

Adorable Ujunwa said:

"Same thing happened to me... The decorator and makeup artist made my wedding day the worst day of my life."

Kaosarat Temitope said:

"They did same thing on my daughter birthday I can’t even post on ig."

ARIYOOLA said:

"She even use dirty cloth and she decorate where the couple we site only I can’t cry."

