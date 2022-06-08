Cameraman Abandons His Job at Event, Rocks and Dances Hard with 2 Ladies, Video Goes Viral & Stirs Reactions
- There was a surprising moment at an event as a cameraman stole the show on the dance floor in style
- The cameraman suddenly abandoned his job to have a nice time on the dance floor with two ladies
- He first started with one lady and was soon joined by another woman from behind as their dancing intensified
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A video of a cameraman dancing hard with female guests at an event he was meant to cover has given netizens laughs.
In the hilarious video shared by @xcobacollections on TikTok, the cameraman was seen with a camera in hand while guests were having a nice time on the dance floor.
He suddenly abandoned his job and stealthily danced behind a lady. After some time, he began rocking the lady as they both danced hard like people familiar with each other.
Pretty Nigerian female herbalist whines waist sweetly before her man as she serves him food, video causes stir
As the dancing progressed and intensified, a guest believed to be the lady's friend tried to chase the man off her pal's back to no avail.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The duo continued dancing and became a trio as another lady out of the blues joined the man from the back - this made him sandwiched between both ladies.
The trio stole the show on the dance floor.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react
Daniel Alves Junior said:
"This cameraman don’t need to be paid he has gotten his pay dada."
eric asomani said:
"Abeg thus man has taking his picture fee already no need for payment again."
user2160329917599 said:
"Why are the friends of the lady pushing the camera man away...mmtteewww."
Kofi Omane Ntori said:
"This cameraman doesn’t need to b paid, aaaah instead of capturing memorable events he is rather creating them."
Video shows pretty Nigerian lady blow kiss to a street boy hawking through a car window, stirs reactions
Man steals the show at a wedding with his frog dance steps
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had caught the attention of guests at a wedding with his frog-like dance moves.
In the clip, the energetic gentleman is seen busting some moves before dropping to the ground on all four limbs and breaking into a frog jump-like move along to the amapiano beat.
He is seen jumping right back up again and continuing to dance with great energy. @ngcebomcobothi1 captioned the Twitter post:
"Please, this white man has had me laughing for the last 10 minutes, how did he jump down like that?"
Source: Legit.ng