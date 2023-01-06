"How Should I Explain this to My Mum?" Nigerian Lady Shed Tears in Video after Finding out She is Pregnant
- A young Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy with a video reveal of her pregnancy
- The lady shed tears as she showcased how she confirmed her pregnancy, wondering how to break it to her mum
- Many social media users found her showcase hilarious and passed funny remarks, just as others celebrated with her
A young lady has cried out on social media after discovering that she is expecting a baby.
In a TikTok video, she could be seen shedding tears as she wondered how to break the development to her mother.
She held up a piece of equipment she used in confirming that she was pregnant. She decried starting the new year with pregnancy.
"See wetin I take start this year haa," she captioned the video.
Mixed reactions trailed her video as netizens shared their thoughts on her pregnancy discovery.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
mama_esosa said:
"Congratulations, pls don't be sad. A baby is the biggest blessing a woman can receive . You are blessed."
kindandgreat said:
"Congratulations girl it's a joyful thing some people are going to different mountains coz of it, so wipe away ur tears."
Amarachi said:
"E sweet you anyways it’s a blessing if person wey do am still Dey with u."
Tunde ariyo said:
''Tell her the holy spirit na him give you the belle when you dey scream them no tell you say otinlorbayen."
RealRitaPatson said:
"Tell the guy first and hear from him...but in everything don't adort..God will see you through."
user6065239895808 said:
''Esh god when am l going to get my own pregnant guys please help me to pray am even tired of fasting."
zenith's peace said:
"Explain as u take explain to us here,(was joking tho).
"A mothers love is all,tell her ,or if u have an elder sibling who knows her key point to help u."
