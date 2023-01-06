A young Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy with a video reveal of her pregnancy

The lady shed tears as she showcased how she confirmed her pregnancy, wondering how to break it to her mum

Many social media users found her showcase hilarious and passed funny remarks, just as others celebrated with her

A young lady has cried out on social media after discovering that she is expecting a baby.

In a TikTok video, she could be seen shedding tears as she wondered how to break the development to her mother.

She wept over her discovery. Photo Credit: TikTok/@_na_nah

She held up a piece of equipment she used in confirming that she was pregnant. She decried starting the new year with pregnancy.

"See wetin I take start this year haa," she captioned the video.

Mixed reactions trailed her video as netizens shared their thoughts on her pregnancy discovery.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

mama_esosa said:

"Congratulations, pls don't be sad. A baby is the biggest blessing a woman can receive . You are blessed."

kindandgreat said:

"Congratulations girl it's a joyful thing some people are going to different mountains coz of it, so wipe away ur tears."

Amarachi said:

"E sweet you anyways it’s a blessing if person wey do am still Dey with u."

Tunde ariyo said:

''Tell her the holy spirit na him give you the belle when you dey scream them no tell you say otinlorbayen."

RealRitaPatson said:

"Tell the guy first and hear from him...but in everything don't adort..God will see you through."

user6065239895808 said:

''Esh god when am l going to get my own pregnant guys please help me to pray am even tired of fasting."

zenith's peace said:

"Explain as u take explain to us here,(was joking tho).

"A mothers love is all,tell her ,or if u have an elder sibling who knows her key point to help u."

