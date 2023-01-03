Social media users have expressed awe and hailed a young Nigerian lady over her mind-boggling creative talent

The talented lady identified as Ihezie Chisom Glory got many whot and created a short gown out of them

Some people couldn't help but wonder how she made the whot dress, while others simply sent her nice thoughts

A Nigerian lady has caused a commotion on social media after making a short dress with whot.

Ihezie Chisom Glory has become a viral sensation on TikTok over her ability to make dresses out of ordinary items.

She made use of many whot. Photo Credit: TikTok/@lary_shantel

And her recent creation has blown netizens away. In a TikTok video, she first appeared in a long dress and then is seen with some whot in the next scene.

The concluding part of her clip showed her in a whot dress. She also made a face mask using whot. It is not clear the number of whot it cost her in making the outfit.

She rocked her whot dress and posed like a model on the runway.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Rose said:

"You don use all the whot finish oo,no wonder I no see am buy yesterday."

Cyndi_Sunshine said:

"Omo I’m speechless."

Happiness Vincent said:

"You're Soo great at creating avant garde, pls can you do one with cardboard."

mikesh diamond said:

"Omo babe ur really spending much ur Skil is very creative."

Lapour said:

"This is just too beautiful for me.

"I cant wai to see you do something hilarious for me."

ovasvivian said:

''Omo this babe u are creative,nd i think d procss of making these outfits is not easy."

user8470299335810 said:

"You are amazing, this is pure talent, Ahh I love you so much, how did you do it."

Lady makes gown with rubber bands

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a talented Nigerian lady had made a gown using rubber bands.

Days later, in response to someone asking her if she wears the dress out, the lady made another clip of herself outside in the outfit.

The rubber band gown got the attention of many people. A lady who could not just keep looking had to approach the lady to ask if she made the dress herself. In another part of the video, a security guard stared.

Speaking with Legit.ng on how long it takes to make such a rubber band outfit, Glory said:

"It takes me at most 5 days, sometimes more."

