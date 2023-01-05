A single mum based in the United Kingdom has shared the lovely message she received from an admirer

The social justice advocate described the message as one that touched her heart in the most special way

A screenshot of the message has gone viral and stirred mixed reactions among social media users

A Nigerian lady in the UK identified as Blossom Martins caused a commotion online after she shared an outstanding sweet message sent to her by an admirer.

Attaching a screenshot of the message in a tweet, Blossom prayed that the man finds someone too.

Blossom said that the message touched her heart. Photo Credit: MoMo Productions, Twitter/@blossommartins

Source: Getty Images

She said it touched her heart in a special way.

"In my years of getting DMs from boys…. This touch my heart in the most special way……

"I pray he finds someone too," she wrote.

In the message, the admirer wrote about how he was ready to fall hard for her and make Blossom the number two in his life after God, but is limited by distance.

He expressed satisfaction at finally communicating his feelings for her and prayed for her future relationship.

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@igbankeboy said:

"From time immemorial women are always moved by sugar coated lyrics. These lines fit catch reverend sister."

@YHWYisKING said:

"Hope the confessor got money and on top of his game? Happy with his life and probably better than you financially and career wise? Never take the confessions of a struggling unfulfilled man to heart...especially when he's broke too."

@Emexkristo said:

"You no even consider am to be a man but "a boy." That's derogatory.

"Na the guy wey dey underrated himself cause am. If only he knows his true worth and potential."

@Kingsle56533361 said:

"Even blossom get serious date .she just dey put us for tight Corner with her http://beauty.As I see am I just laugh.But any ways every successful young man need a beautiful and a successful woman .I will be very careful in making my decision .My guy calm down."

@DarloMd said:

"Scam is touching your heart. Someone you never met is saying you're number 2 after God, u worth every honour bla bla bla and you're already head over heels. Women."

Source: Legit.ng