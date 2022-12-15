Many weddings take place each week and a lot of them are marked by interesting or emotional moments. It doesn't take long before such emotional or exeptional wedding moments are captured and shared on social media.

Once such video makes it to the internet, they become trending topics as they spark reactions from members of the public.

Apart from drama, some weddings have interesting stories behind them and they are worth special attention.

This week, Legit.ng captures three of such weddings with interesting stories behind them.

1. Man cancels his wedding

Within the week, it was reported that a Ghanaian man canceled his wedding after making a discovery that he did not like about the bride.

It was reported that the ceremony already begun before the man found out that his woman visited her ex shortly before the ceremoney.

A video that trended online showed the moment the man stormed off from the venue and the bride fell to beg him all to no avail.

2. Bride breaks down in tears of joy

Another wedding event that caught attention within the week is the one during which the bride broke down in tears of joy.

In the video posted on TikTok, the bride could not hold it togther as she broke down with emotions and cried in the presence of her man.

The man tried to make her feel better during the moving moment that later went viral.

3. Man marries lady who chatted him on Whatsapp

One other interesting wedding story within the week is the story of a couple who met on Whatsapp.

The lady named Ugo came on Twitter to narrate how she hit her man up on Whatsapp at around 4:20am one day in the year 2020.

They struck a strong relationship which later led to a marriage in 2022.

Bride says she was shy to kiss her groom

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian bride said she was shy to kiss her man during their wedding.

A video showed when the bride and the groom were asked to celebrate their wedding with a kiss, but the bride felt shy.

When she was asked to explain further in the comment section of the TikTok video, the lady said she was shy because her father was around.

