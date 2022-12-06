A man has called off his wedding on the day of the ceremony after discovery that his bride visited her ex-boyfriend

In a video that is going viral, the bride was seen begging the man on the street but he refused to listen to her

Legit.ng has compiled a highlight of the thoughts netizens who have been sharing their reactions to the video

A couple whose names have been withheld are going viral after the groom reportedly called off the wedding on the day of the marriage ceremony.

Angel FM's Opanyin Darko who reported the incident from Kasoa, Ghana revealed that the man found out his bride had allegedly cheated on him for the supposed 'last time' before the wedding.

Photos from video of Kasoa wedding that was called off Photo credit: @officialnanaquame via TikTok

Source: UGC

It is reported that the information was relayed to the groom by a friend who served as an informant which led the groom to raise the issue during the ceremony.

In the trending video, the bride who was seen in her beautiful wedding gown was seen wailing and begging the man for mercy but he would not budge.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below

How Ghanaians are reacting to the trending video

Lots of thoughts have been shared after the rather unconventional video was shared on social media. Below are some highlights gathered by Legit.ng:

Irene Yeboah said:

EII U PEOPLE U HAD GOOD EX EERRH ??.. me I won’t waste my time to go n meet that devil oo .. na i will be waiting fr you at the programme to dance

Albert Nana okyere indicated:

Dz could be 2ru cos I knw sm1 who slept with a lady jus 1wk bfr her wedding with her real man so is possible

Frankjoe stated:

Kyer3 some people kraa how do they think ? ur wedding and u are visiting ur ex huh

Man loses his woman over flowers and dates

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady called it quits with her man after he could not take care of her.

The lady said her man had failed to buy her flowers and take her out on regular dates.

The man acknowledged his shortcomings and said he cannot afford the lady.

Source: YEN.com.gh